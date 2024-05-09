FMI Public Speaker Series — September 5
Argentina: Can President Milei Reform the Country to Prosperity? — Nicolas Cachanosky
The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes Nicolas Cachanosky to Texas Tech University to deliver a public lecture on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The lecture will take place in the International Cultural Center (ICC) Auditorium (601 Indiana Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.
President Javier Milei's emergence as a political outsider has sparked new hope among Argentina's young generation, prompting discussions on his vision and prospects for steering the nation toward a more stable and prosperous future.
By examining President Milei's strategies and potential policy directions, Dr. Nicolas Cachanosky provides valuable insights into Argentina's current challenges and opportunities, offering a comprehensive view of the country's economic and political landscape.
The event is free and open to the TTU community and the public.
About the Speaker
Nicolas Cachanosky is Associate Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Free Enterprise at The University of Texas at El Paso, Senior Fellow at the American Institute of Economic Research (AIER), and Fellow of the UCEMA Friedman-Hayek Center for the Study of a Free Society. Dr. Cachanosky also serves as an associate editor of the Southern Economic Journal and is a past president of The Association of Private Enterprise Education, and former director of The Mont Pelerin Society.
For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.