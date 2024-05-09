FMI Public Speaker Series — September 5

Argentina: Can President Milei Reform the Country to Prosperity? — Nicolas Cachanosky

The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes Nicolas Cachanosky to Texas Tech University to deliver a public lecture on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The lecture will take place in the International Cultural Center (ICC) Auditorium (601 Indiana Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

President Javier Milei's emergence as a political outsider has sparked new hope among Argentina's young generation, prompting discussions on his vision and prospects for steering the nation toward a more stable and prosperous future.

By examining President Milei's strategies and potential policy directions, Dr. Nicolas Cachanosky provides valuable insights into Argentina's current challenges and opportunities, offering a comprehensive view of the country's economic and political landscape.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the public.