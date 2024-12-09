TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Adobe Virtual Educational Event on September 12, 10am – 12pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Adobe educational event on September 12, from 10am – 12pm (CT). Adobe provides TTU with multiple software programs that enhance education, organization, engagement, productivity, collaboration, and creativity. 

The educational event will include the following topics from Adobe professionals: 

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: September 12
  • Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
  • Location: The presentation will be offered online via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu and you will receive the calendar invitation. 

 
Posted:
8/29/2024

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 9/12/2024

Location:
The presentation will be offered online via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu and you will receive the calendar invitation.


