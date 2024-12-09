The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Adobe educational event on September 12, from 10am – 12pm (CT). Adobe provides TTU with multiple software programs that enhance education, organization, engagement, productivity, collaboration, and creativity.
The educational event will include the following topics from Adobe professionals:
Event Details
- Date: September 12
- Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
- Location: The presentation will be offered online via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu and you will receive the calendar invitation.