You’re Invited to a Free Seminar of the International Parenting and Dance Network!

September 13th, 8:00 am-5:30 pm

Maedgen Theatre at Texas Tech University

Register for your spot AT THIS LINK

The International Parenting in Dance Network (IPADN) brings together renowned artists and scholars from around the world to offer a day-long seminar for the public at Texas Tech University on Friday, September 13, 2024. IPADN, which was launched by Professor of Dance, Ali Duffy, along with Aoife McGrath, Professor at Queen’s University Belfast; Lucy McCrudden, the famed “Dance Mama” of the UK; Madeline Harvey of Colorado State University; and Angela Pickard of Canterbury Christ Church University, seeks to support and amplify caregivers who work in dance and the arts. The network focuses on connecting researchers working through artistic, sociological, psychological, and physiological lenses, forging links between academic and industry stakeholders and policy makers, connecting artist-parents around the globe, and creating possibilities for advocacy and transformation for working parents in dance and the arts.

With significant grant support from the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council, IPADN facilitated two seminars abroad last year, which are available to stream online. The first of these focused on creative and practice-based methods that address and support parents in dance. The second focused on physiological and psychological experiences and interventions for parents in dance.

The focus of the final seminar to be held at Texas Tech is guided by the theme: Exploring Economic, Political, and Sociocultural Contexts of Parenting and Dance. The seminar will feature roundtable discussions, interactive workshops, and dance film screenings, and live performance. This seminar is free and open to the public, but attendees must reserve their spot to be guaranteed admittance. Registration includes free attendance at all seminar sessions; light breakfast and lunch provided by Top Tier catering; entertainment provided by faculty and students of the School of Theatre and Dance, Flatlands Dance Theatre, and the TTU Pom Squad; and promotional items, courtesy of IPADN and the TTU School of Theatre and Dance.

Reserve your spot at the seminar at this link: https://www.dancemama.org/event-details/international-parenting-and-dance-network-seminar-3-at-texas-tech-university-usa

Questions: Email Ali Duffy at ali.duffy@ttu.edu