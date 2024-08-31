2nd Year MFA Graduate Student Group Exhibition

Artist Gallery Tours on Saturday, August 31st, 10:00-11:00 AM

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

Each Saturday during the 2nd Year MFA Student Group Exhibition (August 28-September 28), School of Art will be hosting lectures by the students whose artworks are included in the exhibition. This will include presentations about sculpture, performance art, screen prints, lithography, drawing, mixed media, ceramic works, found objects, installation and painting.





On Saturday, August 31st, please stop by and hear from the Faith Eleby (Printmaking student from Odessa, Texas) and Johnathan Jimenez (Sculpture student from Tulsa, Oklahoma).





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.