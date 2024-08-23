The School of Theatre & Dance, housed in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, is accepting audition applications for the 2024-2025 season. Audition applications will be open through Monday, August 26 at 5pm.

Auditions are open to any currently enrolled TTU student.

Theatre auditions will be held in the Maedgen Theatre building on Monday, August 26 from 6:30-10:30pm for Bright Star and The Ghost Project. Dance auditions will be Friday, August 30 from 3-5pm in the Creative Movement Studio for Fall Dance Festival and DanceTech.

To learn more about the audition process, including how to submit, visit our Audition Portal

If you have questions, please reach out to SOTDAuditions@groups.ttu.edu Posted:

