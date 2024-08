Come get some free food and snacks while we talk a bit about ourselves and who we are. Once we wrap up, we'll take students for a look around our lab, and give students the opportunity to operate one of our battle bots.

Robotics and Advanced Tech Society is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

8/23/2024



Robert Dewolfe



rdewolfe@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 8/27/2024



132 Mechanical Engineering North



