The Rawls College of Business eLearning Center is seeking an outgoing, self-motivated, hard-working TTU student with good communication, customer service and organizational skills.



The Rawls College of Business offers extensive undergraduate and graduate programs designed to give students a more in-depth understanding of the business world, and prepare them for successful careers as leaders, managers, executives, and innovators in their chosen field. The Rawls College prides itself on its ability to foster tomorrow's thought leaders, develop innovative programs that meet industry demands, expand its alumni network, and hire renowned faculty.



The Rawls College of Business is located at 703 Flint Avenue on the Texas Tech Campus.

Job Description

This remote position reports to the Rawls eLearning Center Director to transform online course content into accessible formats assigned by instructional designers. Materials created support the Rawls College of Business and its academic areas.

Qualities/Experience

No previous accessibility formatting experience required – training will be provided.

Must have access to continuous reliable internet service

Ability to manage and meet deadlines under minimal supervision

Good communication and customer service skills

Must have a basic computer file system and Microsoft applications knowledge (e.g., Word, PowerPoint, PDF, Excel, etc.)

Pay Rate & Hours

Pay is $10.00/hour

Up to 19.5 hours per week determined by workload (Business hours: 8-5, M-F)

Work study is accepted.

If interested, email your resume and current semester work time availability to:

Anita Nunez @ anita.m.nunez@ttu.edu

