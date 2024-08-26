The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP), coordinated by the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Defense, is a recruitment and referral program that connects federal and select private-sector employers with highly motivated college students, graduate students and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through internships or permanent jobs.

How to Apply

Visit WRP.gov and click “Students Register Now!” to get started!

Who Can Apply?

Students and recent graduates can apply to WRP if they:

· have a disability and are eligible under the Schedule A hiring authority

· are a U.S. citizen or national (residents of American Samoa and Swains Island)

· are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program on a substantially full-time basis OR have graduated with a degree on or after April 1, 2022.

New and returning WRP applicants must register and complete an application each year to continue to participate. Please use a computer or tablet to register and apply.

Registration and Application Deadline

Registration closes on Tuesday, October 15. All application materials must be submitted on the website by October 17 at 11:59pm PST. You will need time to get your registration approved, gather your resume and transcript, and complete your application, so please don’t delay!

For more information or questions about WRP, please contact:

Angie Haney at the University Career Center- angie.haney@ttu.edu or 806-742-2210.