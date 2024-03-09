undergraduate students who are interested in doing research focused on media and communication! Learn the process of research and how to conduct research. The organization is open to all regardless of major! The only requirement is that you need to present at the Undergraduate Research Conference in April 2025. MACRO - Media and Communication Research Organization is seekingstudents who are interested in doing research focused on media and communication! Learn the process of research and how to conduct research. The organization is open to all regardless of major! The only requirement is that you need to present at the Undergraduate Research Conference in April 2025. If interested, please contact: n.punyanunt@ttu.edu or drcarterttu@gmail.com

9/3/2024



Narissra Carter



Email: n.punyanunt@ttu.edu



Dept of COMS





