The Texas Wine Making Certificate Program is designed for anyone who is interesting in making wine from those currently working in the wine industry to those who simply want to gain a comprehensive knowledge of the wine making process. It is conveniently delivered through a combination of online courses and hands-on training in our teaching labs.

This Fall, we’re offering 100% online courses in Wine Production 1: Fermentation, and the Legal Aspects of Wine. CLASSES START SOON!

For more information or to register, see: Texas Winemaking Certificate Program | Certificate Programs | Viticulture & Enology | Plant and Soil Science | TTU. www.grapesandwine.ttu.edu.



Questions? Contact instructor Maureen Qualia through grapesandwine@ttu.edu.

"The Texas Tech Winemaking Certificate Program was a great experience for me to gain winemaking knowledge, get hands-on lab and sensory experience and meet many people in the Texas wine industry. Maureen is a fantastic program lead and teacher and I really enjoyed learning with her. I continue to use the class materials as reference on many topics. After making wine for a couple of years, the program helped me integrate my operational experience with technical learning to improve my winemaking capabilities. I definitely recommend it!"

Janet Miertschin, National Multi-Award-Winning Winemaker, Portree Cellars, Jackson City, Texas