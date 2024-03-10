If you are interested in agricultural law, commodities, policy, etc., the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and the TTU School of Law Agricultural Law Association would like to invite you to mocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and networking with industry professionals, alumni, current and prospective law students. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and solicit advice about the profession. We hope to see you Thursday, October 3rd, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Dairy Barn!

Please RSVP by September 26th to 806-742-2802 or daviscollege.devalumrelations@ttu.edu.