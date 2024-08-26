House Bill (HB) 3834, 86th Texas Legislature, mandates that all State agency employees complete a basic Cybersecurity Awareness training program every fiscal year and Texas Tech’s completion rate must be reported to the State by August 31st. This short (10-15 minutes) online training focuses on developing and reinforcing information security practices and procedures that help each of us protect institutional data and information resources.

If you haven’t done so already, please complete this annual cybersecurity awareness training for all faculty and staff by 08/30/24 so that we can meet the State’s reporting deadline.

To complete the training, please login to Cornerstone using your eRaider credentials and 'launch' your Cybersecurity training from the home page under your Training Schedule. Thank you to those who have completed this training! We appreciate your commitment in supporting Texas Tech University policies and procedures.

If you have any questions about the training, please contact the TTU IT Division at 806-742-5151. For technical support, please contact Human Resources Systems at 806-742-3851 or email hrs.systems@ttu.edu.