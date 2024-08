Outdoor Pursuits at University Recreation is stoked to get outside this semester! From paddling on local lakes to visiting National Parks to backpacking the Fall foliage of New Mexico, adventure awaits! Gear, transportation, and food is included in the registration fee. Trips are for TTU students only.

Secure your spot and register here: https://register.urec.ttu.edu/program?classificationId=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000026001 Call or visit the Outdoor Pursuits Center for more information. Posted:

8/26/2024



Originator:

Shelby Langdon



Email:

slangdon@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Departmental

Rec Sports Programming