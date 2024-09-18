Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices through shared dialogue and stories of reflection.





Join us in September as we highlight professionals that help others seek wellness and balance while navigating the complications of social media, online bullying, and digital chaos, featuring panelists Logan Winkelman, TTUHSC Assistant Professor in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Jacque Fewin, Executive Director of Technology at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, and Kristy Rose, Director of Clinical Services at Lubbock-Cooper ISD.





The event will promote conversation among individuals – students, faculty, staff, and community partners – who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics. By sharing a dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.



