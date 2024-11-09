TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
UNM Anderson Info Session for Graduate Programs
Interested in an MBA or Specialized Master's degree in Business, but needing additional information? Learn more about UNM Anderson's MBA, Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Business Analytics, Master of Accounting, and Master of Science in Project Management Programs and the flexible and customizable program modalities offered at their info session on September 11, 2024. 

If you are not able to attend, but would like more information about the program, UNM Anderson will be attending the Career Center's "Graduate and Professional School Fair" the day before, September 10th from 11 AM to 3 PM in the SUB. 
Posted:
9/2/2024

Originator:
Lauren Swanson

Email:
lauren.swanson@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 9/11/2024

Location:
Wiggins Complex-University Career Center

Categories