Interested students must attend an Info Session that covers what it means to be a UREC employee and explains the ins and outs of the positions. Info Sessions are every 30 minutes and seating is limited. Interested students only need to attend one of the sessions. Applications will be distributed after the session.
Info Sessions
Monday, October 21 |11am, 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm and 1pm | Student Union Building, Senate Room
Monday. October 21 | 4pm, 4:30pm & 5pm | Student Rec Center, Room 201
Tuesday, October 22 | 4pm, 4:30pm & 5pm | Student Rec Center, Room 201
Wednesday, October 23 | 5pm, 5:30pm & 6pm | Student Rec Center, Room 201