Interested students must attend an Info Session that covers what it means to be a UREC employee and explains the ins and outs of the positions. Info Sessions are every 30 minutes and seating is limited. Interested students only need to attend one of the sessions. Applications will be distributed after the session. Info Sessions Monday, October 21 |11am, 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm and 1pm | Student Union Building, Senate Room Monday. October 21 | 4pm, 4:30pm & 5pm | Student Rec Center, Room 201 Tuesday, October 22 | 4pm, 4:30pm & 5pm | Student Rec Center, Room 201 Wednesday, October 23 | 5pm, 5:30pm & 6pm | Student Rec Center, Room 201 Posted:

10/10/2024



Originator:

Britta Tye



Email:

britta.tye@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





