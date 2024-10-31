Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce that Break Shuttle will provide bus trips to assist Texas Tech students in traveling home for Thanksgiving. BreakShuttle makes it easy for students at Texas Tech University to save time and money and avoid the hassle of getting home by providing direct, safe and affordable transportation to and from Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso.

Charter buses will transport students to/from Lubbock for Thanksgiving. Buses depart Lubbock on Wednesday, November 27th and return to Lubbock on Sunday, December 1st. Seating is based on availability and is sold on a first come, first served basis. Prices vary by destination.

Bus trips are provided by BreakShuttle, a separate entity from Texas Tech University. Parent and Family Relations at Texas Tech University works with BreakShuttle to ensure these trips are possible.

For more information and the registration link, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/bustrips.php.

Questions about registration for the bus trip should be directed to Break Shuttle, http://www.breakshuttle.com/, information@breakshuttle.com, or (855) 620-1924.