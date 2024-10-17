The vendor hold search is required for all purchases made with a PCard valued at $500 or more, and it must be done no more than seven (7) days before the purchase is made and never after the purchase. Documentation of the search must be attached with the receipt in Chrome River. Failure to adhere to this policy will result in a violation and may be grounds for termination of the PCard.



If a vendor is confirmed to be in a warrant hold, they are considered unauthorized as a vendor, and the PCard holder cannot conduct business with the vendor until the warrant hold is removed. The PCard holder should contact the vendor and notify them of the warrant hold with the State of Texas. The process for removing a vendor’s warrant hold must be resolved between the vendor and the State of Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. The vendor must contact the Comptroller’s office to resolve the issue and remove the outstanding warrant hold. Once the hold has been removed, the PCard holder must perform the vendor warrant hold search again for record-keeping purposes and may conduct business with the vendor. The Vendor Hold Search application can be found on the Procurement Services website under Resources/News >> Resources >> Vendor Hold Search ( https://banapps.texastech.edu/itis/fi_vendor_search/home ).