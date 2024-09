Join Texas Tech RISE and come and get a free donut tomorrow after downloading one of Texas Tech's mental health and wellbeing apps. We will be in the SUB Foyer from 9:30AM-12:30PM. Posted:

9/5/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 9/6/2024



Location:

SUB Foyer



