Fall Campus Job Opportunity! Work as an Intramural Sports Official!

Are you looking for an on-campus job and love sports? Sport Programs is hiring officials to work Flag Football and Indoor Volleyball for the Fall semester. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions/rules trainings listed below:


Flag Football Official

·    Option 1: Tuesday, September 3rd  from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

·    Option 2:Wednesday, September 4th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201


Volleyball Official

·    Option 1: Tuesday, September 24th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

·    Option 2: Wednesday, September 25th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

 



Complete the RSVP Form by following this link: https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147



Additional trainings will be required as a part of the interview process. Please fill out the RSVP Form for full training dates/times. Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu.
8/30/2024

Jordon German

Jordon.German@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


