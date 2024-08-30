Are you looking for an on-campus job and love sports? Sport Programs is hiring officials to work Flag Football and Indoor Volleyball for the Fall semester. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions/rules trainings listed below:

Flag Football Official · Option 1: Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201 · Option 2:Wednesday, September 4th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

Volleyball Official · Option 1: Tuesday, September 24th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201 · Option 2: Wednesday, September 25th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201



Complete the RSVP Form by following this link: https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147



Additional trainings will be required as a part of the interview process. Please fill out the RSVP Form for full training dates/times. Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/30/2024



Originator:

Jordon German



Email:

Jordon.German@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

