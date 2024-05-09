Register here!





Introductory Meeting (Mandatory)

Thursday, September 5, 2024

6:30pm-8:30pm

Class Dates & Times

September 7, September 21,

October 5, October 19, November 2, November 16, 2024,

9:00am-12:00pm

(Alternate Saturdays)

All Class Locations

SBDC Lubbock Office

5001 W. Loop 289

Lubbock, TX 79414

Awards/Reco g nitions Dinner

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

6:00pm- 8:00pm (location TBD)





The Prosperity Bank Business Masterclass Series is a professional/financial educational initiative created specifically for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are looking for new strategies while developing an effective plan for successful business growth.

Additional details include:

§ Multi-week curriculum instructed by top business executives and financial professionals

§ Assigned Mentors to work one-on-one with the participants

§ Exclusive resources to enhance and expand the learning experience

§ An exciting Pitch Competition

If you are a small business owner who has been in business for at least one (1) year or for several years, this series will provide you with valuable information and resources that will help you succeed!