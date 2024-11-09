The University Career Center, in partnership with the Pre-Professional Health Advising, is hosting a workshop series this fall. Workshops will be offered monthly throughout the Fall semester covering topics necessary for your application to health profession school. ALL HEALTH PROFESSIONS SERVED. Learn how to tailor your approach to the specific program. Resume Workshop: Sept. 11, 2024 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm University Career Center Presentation Room Personal Statement Workshop: Oct. 16, 2024 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EDUC 00001 Interview Workshop: Nov. 13, 2024 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm University Career Center Presentation Room Come if you need help with one or all topics! Posted:

