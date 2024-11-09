TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Highway to Health: Career Center & Pre-Professional Health Advising

The University Career Center, in partnership with the Pre-Professional Health Advising, is hosting a workshop series this fall. Workshops will be offered monthly throughout the Fall semester covering topics necessary for your application to health profession school. ALL HEALTH PROFESSIONS SERVED. Learn how to tailor your approach to the specific program.

Resume Workshop: Sept. 11, 2024 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm University Career Center Presentation Room

Personal Statement Workshop: Oct. 16, 2024 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EDUC 00001

Interview Workshop: Nov. 13, 2024 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm University Career Center Presentation Room

Come if you need help with one or all topics!
Time: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Event Date: 9/11/2024

University Career Center Presentation Room

