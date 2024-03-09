Outdoor Pursuits wants to help you and your friends get outside! We have camping equipment like sleeping bags, tents, and stoves to help you be comfortable at camp. Looking to adventure for the day? Check out our bikes, hammocks, disc golf discs, and watercraft to help you enjoy some local spots! Want to take a trip but not sure where to get started? Our staff are happy to help you plan your trip and provide you with the gear you need to have an enjoyable experience.

Visit or call the Outdoor Pursuits Center for more information and to get your gear! Rentals available to TTU students and University Recreation members only. Posted:

9/3/2024



Originator:

Shelby Langdon



Email:

slangdon@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Departmental

Rec Sports Programming

