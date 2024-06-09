2nd Year MFA Graduate Student Group Exhibition

Reception Friday, September 6th 4:00-6:00 PM

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

2nd Year MFA Student Group Exhibition (August 28-September 28), School of Art is hosting the reception for the 2nd Year MFA Student Group Exhibition on September 6th from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. The artworks in the exhibition include sculpture, performance art, screen prints, lithography, drawing, mixed media, ceramic works, found objects, installation, and painting.

Artists include Faith Eleby in Printmaking, Marc Jeannin in Ceramics, Johnathan Jimenez in Sculpture, Courtney Juen in Ceramics, Hunter Marze in Ceramics, Joshua Mokry in Photography, Kahsandra Williams in Sculpture, and Kirstyn Wright in Painting.

