MAE Exhibition: Circles of Transformation: Matter/iarchy, Migration, and Metamorphoses

Opening Friday, September 6th 6:00-9:00 PM

Satellite Gallery: 1106 5th Street

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

This exhibition highlights Texas Tech University, School of Art, student works from the Master of Art Education Program. This summer students explored art and artists of the West and Southwest region of Texas. Traveling to Marfa, TX they explored the Chianti Foundation and other collections. Students traveled to Lubbock, TX where they participated in an artist printmaking and mixed media workshop. Work in the exhibition includes the artwork of Sidney Boyles, Jessica Camp, Elda Guerra, Leigh Harrison, Rylee Henson, Madeline Hensler, Laura McCord, Leah Smith, and Veronica Valdez.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.