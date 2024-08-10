|
Attendees will learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business. There is a fee to attend of $99 that includes dinner.
|Posted:
8/28/2024
Originator:
Rachel Montoya
Email:
Rachel.Montoya@ttu.edu
Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/8/2024
Location:
Small Business Development Center - 5001 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414
Categories