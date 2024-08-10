TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Quickbooks for Beginners
Attendees will learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business. There is a fee to attend of $99 that includes dinner. 
8/28/2024

Rachel Montoya

Rachel.Montoya@ttu.edu

Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/8/2024

Small Business Development Center - 5001 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414

