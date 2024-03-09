Hey Black and LatinX students, are you interested in working for the best tech companies? Want some inside tips and tricks from students who have already secured internships? Wondering about full time opportunities and the best set-up for a resume? All of this and more can be found within ColorStack! A one-stop-shop for a successful future and exclusive opportunities to network with companies at our future events. Don't miss out on your chance to find your place in an organization that works with you and for you!

ColorStack is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

8/30/2024



Originator:

Jordan Bonaldo



Email:

jbonaldo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 9/3/2024



Location:

SUB Matador Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

