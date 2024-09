Retirement Reception honoring Deborah Green Join us as we celebrate her 25 years of service to University Recreation & Texas Tech University. Thursday, September 26 3:30-5pm Texas Tech Student Union Building Ballroom Posted:

9/25/2024



Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2024



Location:

Student Union Building, Ballroom



