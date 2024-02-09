TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Intro To Calisthenics

Class Date: September 2nd at 6:30-7:30pm 

Location: UREC CrossFit Box 

Try your first class for free—experience the fun, then join us for just $15 for the next 6 weeks!


Posted:
9/2/2024

Originator:
Emilee Spridgen

Email:
espridge@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/2/2024

Location:
Texas Tech University Recreation Center CrossFit Box

