Today, join RISE at J&B coffee for a free coffee during Suicide Prevention Week. Talk with our trained peer educators about suicide awareness and mental health resources available to you and your friends and family. We will be at J&B from 1-3PM on while supplies last.

View the rest of our September events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/23/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/23/2024



Location:

J&B Coffee



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

Student Organization