In honor of Suicide Prevention Week, RISE is partnering with UREC to bring you Glow and Flow Yoga on September 26th from 6:30-7:30PM on September 26th in UREC Room 114. We recommend getting there early to ensure your spot.

Immediately following, we will meet at the Urbanovsky Park amphitheater to walk in solidarity for suicide prevention and to hear from speakers who have been affected by suicide. The walk will be held from 8-9:10PM. You do not have to go to Yoga to attend the walk.

See the rest of our September events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:10 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2024



UREC 114 & Urbanovsky Park



