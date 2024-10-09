TCMA is a creative multi-media production club here on campus, open to anyone at the university! While we cover various mediums, we primarily focus on film with the intention of planning, producing, and distributing a short film throughout the year! More on this and other activities/workshops is covered at our weekly meetings on Tuesdays.



For our first meeting, we will be doing some officer introductions, talking about plans and events, and getting to know each other before we start diving into more media-related topics afterward. Getting involved in TCMA is a great way to connect with like-minded individuals who love media and an efficient way to build your resume and portfolio, getting some experience under your belt.



We hope to see you there!



When: September 10th, 6:30 PM

Where: MCOM 168

Tech Creative Media Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.



9/6/2024



Jacqueline Peters



jacqpete@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2024



168 Media & Communication Building



Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

