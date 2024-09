WE WOULD LOVE TO FOR YOU TO JOIN US VIA ZOOM

LINK : https://meet.google.com/euf-vami-env



Sigma Delta Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. SIGMA DELTA PI PRESENTS "BAILES DESCONOCIDOS DEL MUNDO HISPANOHABLANTE"

9/6/2024



Obed Beltran



obbeltra@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/6/2024



GOOGLE MEET https://meet.google.com/euf-vami-env



Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization