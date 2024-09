Dive into a world where fun meets wellness with our Mocktails and Mental Health event on September 12th at 4pm at the Student Enrichment Center! Let’s have fun mocktails while discussing mental well-being in a space where self-care and enjoyment go hand in hand. Cheers to your health—one refreshing sip at a time! Posted:

9/12/2024



Originator:

Angel Nino



Email:

angnino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/12/2024



Location:

Student Enrichment Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental