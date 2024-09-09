The Lubbock Chapters of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the League of Women Voters (LWV) are pleased to announce a Public Education Panel scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium, located within the Museum of Texas Tech University at 601 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX. This is a free event; however, tickets are required and available at https://tv.kttz.org/Public-Education-Panel-2024/.

This pivotal event, part of the West Texas Town Hall Series from Texas Tech Public Media, will bring together political leaders, educators, parents, and community members to discuss the current and future state of public education in Texas. With the goal of fostering an informed and engaged community, the forum will explore the most pressing issues facing our education system today, including the controversial Texas voucher program.

Panelists Include:



Beth Bridges, President, Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees



Rev. Charles Foster Johnson, Executive Director, Pastors for Texas Children



Dr. Patricia Maloney, Associate Professor, Texas Tech University



Charles Perry, Texas State Senator, District 28



Bob Popinski, Senior Director of Policy, Raise Your Hand Texas



Moderated By: Tech the Vote, a non-partisan organization at Texas Tech University committed to enhancing voter education and engagement.

The evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. with an informative overview of the issues at stake, presented by the KTTZ newsroom. This segment will lay the groundwork for a balanced and fact-based discussion, addressing the key arguments for and against the implementation of a Texas voucher program.

This event is part of a larger voter education initiative brought to you in partnership with Texas Tech Public Media, the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Professors, Tech the Vote, and The Museum of Texas Tech University.

Join us for an evening of thoughtful discussion and civic engagement as we work together to shape the future of education in our community. Please visit this link to reserve your seat and submit your questions for the panel:

