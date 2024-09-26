The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a Udemy virtual educational event on Thursday, September 26, from 10am-12pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training platform with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a wide range of topics including management skills, various software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and many other technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu.

The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:

Udemy Background Overview – A Refresher

TTU Skills Insights

What’s New at Udemy

Udemy Platform Demonstration

Best Practices & Tips

Engage with Udemy: Question and Answer Session

Event Details