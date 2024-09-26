The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a Udemy virtual educational event on Thursday, September 26, from 10am-12pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training platform with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a wide range of topics including management skills, various software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and many other technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu.
The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:
- Udemy Background Overview – A Refresher
- TTU Skills Insights
- What’s New at Udemy
- Udemy Platform Demonstration
- Best Practices & Tips
- Engage with Udemy: Question and Answer Session
Event Details
- Date: Thursday, September 26
- Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
- Location: The presentation will be held virtually via MS Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.