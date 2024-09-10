The Fall 2024 Davis College Career Fair will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the TTU SUB Ballroom. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the agriculture industry job fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/9/2024



SUB Ballroom



