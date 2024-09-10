TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Calling all Ag. students! Attend our job fair TOMORROW!
The Fall 2024 Davis College Career Fair will be TOMORROW, Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the TTU SUB Ballroom. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the agriculture industry job fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!

For more information about the fair and how to prepare, please visit our website
Posted:
10/8/2024

Originator:
Lauren Swanson

Email:
lauren.swanson@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/9/2024

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories