The Fall 2024 Davis College Career Fair will be TOMORROW, Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the TTU SUB Ballroom. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the agriculture industry job fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!
For more information about the fair and how to prepare, please visit our website.
|Posted:
10/8/2024
Originator:
Lauren Swanson
Email:
lauren.swanson@ttu.edu
Department:
University Career Center
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/9/2024
Location:
SUB Ballroom
