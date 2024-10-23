At our Non-Profit Job Fair, you will meet with a diverse range of local non-profit organizations dedicated to causes like social justice, environmental sustainability, public health, and more. These non-profits are looking to hire enthusiastic individuals like you for positions that can shape the future. Join us and find roles in various fields, including program management, fundraising, community outreach, administration, and volunteer coordination.

Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, volunteer experience, or even full-time employment in a non-profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and obtain valuable information about various organizations.

If you have any questions, please contact Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu).

While it is not required, if you would like to register for this event to receive updates and reminders, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

