The Texas Tech Innovation Hub wants YOU to apply for the iLaunch Competition! iLaunch is a pitch competition design to support aspiring entrepreneurs and their ideas. The art of the pitch is essential to entrepreneurs, plus, check out the prizes:
First Place: $10,000
Second Place: $3,000
Third Place: $1,000
The top 10 finalists will receive exclusive mentorship and advance to the iLaunch Competition Finals where competitors will present their pitch to our panel of SHARKS!
Get ready to join the Innovation Hub in the shark tank! Applications close October 20th, 2024.
Learn more and apply by visiting us online
or contacting Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu.