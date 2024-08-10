The Texas Tech Innovation Hub wants YOU to apply for the iLaunch Competition! iLaunch is a pitch competition design to support aspiring entrepreneurs and their ideas. The art of the pitch is essential to entrepreneurs, plus, check out the prizes: First Place: $10,000 Second Place: $3,000 Third Place: $1,000

The top 10 finalists will receive exclusive mentorship and advance to the iLaunch Competition Finals where competitors will present their pitch to our panel of SHARKS!

Applications close October 20th, 2024. Learn more and apply by visiting us online or contacting Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu.

10/8/2024



Kat Dankesreiter



kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

