Are you looking for a way to showcase your next groundbreaking idea? Do you have a BIG IDEA that you're wanting to make a reality? Look no further! Join the Texas Tech Innovation Hub for this one-minute pitch video competition that'll launch your journey to entrepreneurship.
The 2024 Red Raider Idea Competition encourages participants to think outside the box and share their most innovative ideas for a chance to win up to $2,000 in cash prizes. Best of all, this program is open to EVERYONE.
For more information about this program, visit our website
or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu.