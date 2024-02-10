BIG IDEA that you're wanting to make a reality? Look no further! Join the Texas Tech Innovation Hub for this one-minute pitch video competition that'll launch your journey to entrepreneurship. Are you looking for a way to showcase your next groundbreaking idea? Do you have athat you're wanting to make a reality? Look no further! Join the Texas Tech Innovation Hub for this one-minute pitch video competition that'll launch your journey to entrepreneurship.

EVERYONE. For more information about this program, The 2024 Red Raider Idea Competition encourages participants to think outside the box and share their most innovative ideas for a chance to win up to $2,000 in cash prizes. Best of all, this program is open toFor more information about this program, visit our website or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/2/2024



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

