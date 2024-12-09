Interested in learning new strategies for your business? Wanna stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your research? Looking for a way to meet local entrepreneurs? We have it all at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub's Lunch & Learns!

Monthly sessions will discuss a variety of topics from venture creation to building competitive funding applications. This program is open to faculty, students, community members, and, well, EVERYONE! Join us for a bit to eat at our next FREE Lunch & Learn. View all the topics and register for our next event online today!

For more information and to save yourself a seat, visit the Innovation Hub online or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu. Posted:

9/12/2024



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





