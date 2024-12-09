TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FUEL YOUR IDEAS OVER LUNCH AT THE INNOVATION HUB!
Interested in learning new strategies for your business? Wanna stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your research? Looking for a way to meet local entrepreneurs? We have it all at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub's Lunch & Learns! 

Monthly sessions will discuss a variety of topics from venture creation to building competitive funding applications. This program is open to faculty, students, community members, and, well, EVERYONE! Join us for a bit to eat at our next FREE Lunch & Learn. View all the topics and register for our next event online today!

For more information and to save yourself a seat, visit the Innovation Hub online or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
9/12/2024

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories