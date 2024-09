Students are invited to attend a free Q&A student session with ABC News National Correspondent and US Army Reserve Major, Stephanie Ramos, Thursday, September 12th from 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the TTU Student Enrichment Center . Refreshments will be provided.

The military service and other unique life experiences of Ms. Ramos enables to her be an asset to ABC’s reporting and understanding of conflicts around the world. RSVP is required: https: //forms.office.com/r/T4nNZT886v