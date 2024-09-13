SIGMA DELTA PI CELEBRATES LUBBOCK SPANISH DAY WITH A FORUM ON “VARIETY IN THE SPANISH LANGUAGE: LINGUISTIC FEATURES SPECIFIC TO DIFFERENT SPANISH-SPEAKING COUNTRIES”

Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will celebrate Lubbock Spanish Day with a forum on “Variety in the Spanish Language: Linguistic Features Specific to Different Spanish-Speaking Countries.” The panelists will be native speakers from Spanish-speaking countries.

The forum will take place via Zoom from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2024

Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95236547820?pwd=NwwlrhfFPmUaeA89JotGyPZiIsp7y9.1

Meeting ID: 952 3654 7820

Passcode: 744950

The event will be conducted in English. All are welcome!