SIGMA DELTA PI HOSTS 2024 LUBBOCK SPANISH DAY CELEBRATION

Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will celebrate Lubbock Spanish Day with a forum on “Variety in the Spanish Language: Linguistic Features Specific to Different Spanish-Speaking Countries.” The panelists will be native speakers from Spanish-speaking countries.

The forum will take place via Zoom from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2024

Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95236547820?pwd=NwwlrhfFPmUaeA89JotGyPZiIsp7y9.1

Meeting ID: 952 3654 7820
Passcode: 744950 

The event will be conducted in English. All are welcome! 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
9/11/2024

Originator:
Comfort Pratt

Email:
c.pratt@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/13/2024

Location:
Zoom:


Categories