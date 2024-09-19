From ESPN to Disney Animation, magical theme parks to a galaxy far, far away, Disney Professional Internships span the company, countless career fields, and unlimited experiences. If you're looking to add some impressive experience to your resume, gain new life experiences, or get your foot in the door at one of the world's largest companies, then you won't want to miss the chance to meet Disney Representatives on September 19th in the Human Sciences Breezeway. The event will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Looking forward to seeing you there!

If you have any questions, please email Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu).